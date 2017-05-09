United States Essential Oil Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2024: Frankincense, Tea Tree, Sandalwood, Clove, Eucalyptus, Lemon, Lemongrass, Cedarwood, Rosemary, Thyme, Basil, Citronella - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "U.S. Essential Oil Market Analysis By Product (Frankincense, Tea Tree, Sandalwood, Clove, Eucalyptus, Lemon, Lemongrass, Cedarwood, Rosemary, Thyme, Basil, Citronella), By Application (Flavors, Fragrances, Aromatherapy), Segment Forecast 2014-2025" report to their offering.

The U.S. essential oil market is projected to reach USD 7.34 billion by 2024

The demand for natural and organic products is splurging in the United States, and so is the consumption of essential oils by the personal care and cosmetics industries.



Use of essential oils as a flavoring and aromatic agents is flourishing across distinct industries including food & beverages, medical, cleaning & home, spa & relaxation and others. Moreover, the healing properties of the essential oils and rising popularity of natural products for treating medical ailments has propelled this growth.



The U.S. holds a prominent share in the essential oils market owing to beneficial government regulations and exemptions on import duty. The cosmetic industry is growing speedily around the globe and U.S. being the hub for many of these companies, demand for the essential oils is projected to witness rapid growth in upcoming years.



The market is in a growing stage and consists of a vast number of players. However, price sensitivity is one of the significant challenges posed by the companies. Moreover, limited availability of the raw materials and strict regulations on the harvesting and cultivation are some other hindering factors.



Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:



Lemon oil is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2024.

Frankincense essential oil expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 9.4% in terms of revenue over the forecast period

Sandalwood, tea tree, frankincense, clove, rosemary, etc. oils observe significant demand from aromatherapy applications

Aromatherapy segment is expected to account for over 25% of the revenue share by 2024 and will probably witness an estimated CAGR of 9.2% during 2014 to 2024

The region is characterized by rising consumer disposable incomes and fast-paced expansion of the food & beverage industries

The fragrance application segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period

Numerous stews, sauces, soups, salad dressings, and beverages such as juices and alcoholic cocktails are highly enhanced using essential oils as flavoring agents

Influential companies operating in the market include Biolandes SAS, Young Living Essential Oils, doTerra International, Ungerer Limited, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 U.S. essential oils- Industry snapshot and key buying criteria



4 U.S. Essential Oil Market Industry Outlook

4.1 Market segmentation

4.2 Market size and growth prospects, 2014 - 2024

4.3 U.S. essential oils market value chain analysis

4.4 U.S. essential oil market dynamics



5 Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Market share by product, 2015 & 2024

5.2 U.S. essential oils demand by product ,2014 - 2024 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.1 Frankincense

5.2.2 Lavender

5.2.3 Peppermint

5.2.4 Tea tree

5.2.5 Sandalwood

5.2.6 Clove

5.2.7 Eucalyptus

5.2.8 Lemon

5.2.9 Lemongrass

5.2.10 Cedarwood

5.2.11 Rosemary

5.2.12 Thyme

5.2.13 Basil

5.2.14 Citronella

5.2.15 Spearmint

5.2.16 Others



6 Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Market share by application, 2015 & 2024

6.2 Market demand by application, 2014 - 2024 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.1 Flavors

6.2.2 Fragrances

6.2.3 Aromatherapy



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Company Profiles



Aura Cacia

Nature's Truth, LLC

The Nature's Bounty Co.

NOW Foods

doTERRA International

Rocky Mountain Oils

The Lebermuth Company

Ungerer Limited

Young Living Essential Oils

Biolandes SAS

The Essential Oil Company

Eden Botanicals

Edens Garden

Nutrix

