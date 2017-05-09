

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penthouse Executive Club, a strip club in Manhattan, tried to dodge from paying $3.1 million in state taxes by claiming that its strip dancers were offering non-taxable services such as a massage therapist or a sex therapist, according to the NY Daily News.



The club placed its argument to the state's tax appeals tribunal when it tried to have an earlier decision by an administrative law judge revoked. However, the tribunal were not convinced with the club's claims and reaffirmed the judge's decision, ordering the club to pay up the taxes.



The trouble began after an audit in 2010 and 2011, when it was found out that the company neglected to pay taxes on its sale of in-house currency. Patrons could use an in-house currency 'executive dollars' to tip waitresses or pay for dances.



The state Department of Taxation and Finance determined that the club owed taxes on $28.4 million in sales of the executive dollars.



However, Penthouse had argued that 'what is provided in its clubs is not entertainment, but rather a nontaxable service similar to a therapeutic massage conducted in a sensual manner or personal services provided by a sex therapist.'



