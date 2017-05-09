Kavalan turns to gold at 22nd International Spirits Challenge

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan, Taiwan's premier whisky, continued its winning streak at the 2017 International Spirits Challenge (ISC), bringing home four Gold medals including one for its new 10th anniversary "Kavalan Distillery Reserve Single Malt Whisky Rum Cask."

Kavalan Distillery CEO Mr YT Lee said the limited edition Rum Cask-aged whisky had been inspired by "Caribbean soul and Taiwanese spirit."

"We launched this inaugural rum-aged whisky to mark our first decade and welcome the next 10 years. So it's pleasing that Rum Reserve has now won its first award from one of the most authoritative and influential spirits competition in the world," Mr Lee said.

The three other golds were awarded to Kavalan's Solist ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength, Podium, and ex-Bourbon Oak.

The rum-aged whisky's colour is described as "Deep, burnished gold like a Caribbean sunset."

Its nose: "A honeyed sweetness is laced through the fruity character of the Kavalan whisky courtesy of the rum cask. Alluring aromas of golden syrup cake, waxed lemon, pistachio-studded nougat, creamy vanilla, stewed apple, papaya and faint white pepper are exuded from the glass."

And its Palate: "A gloriously thick texture saturated with melon and papaya sweetness, showered with an array of spices, clove, and root ginger delivered at cask strength, before it settles down to a sustained final phase of light toffee, golden sultana, and Kendal mint cake."

Kavalan's world-class whisky made in subtropical Taiwan has successively won the industry's highest awards. Its Solist Amontillado Sherry Single Cask Strength was named the "World's Best Single Cask Single Malt Whisky" in 2016 by the prestigious World Whiskies Awards (WWA) and its Solist Vinho Barrique won the 2015 "World's Best Single Malt Whisky."

About Kavalan Whisky

Taiwan's first whisky distillery has been dedicated to the art of single malt whisky since 2006. Kavalan is aged in intense humidity and heat yet benefits from sea and mountain breezes and the spring water from Snow Mountain, which combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. The distillery takes its name from the indigenous name for Yilan County, where it is based, and is backed by 30 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. It has collected more than 220 gold awards and is available in more than 60 countries. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com/en/

