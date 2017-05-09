NEW YORK NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- United Communications Partners (OTC PINK: UCPA). The Financial Statements were posted through the OTC Disclosure & News Services the 14th of April 2017. The Statements show that UCP Inc. achieved a profit of $466,000 in 2016. This result is a significant improvement compared to earlier years. New client wins and increased sales of services to current clients explains the growth of Net revenues with 29% compared to last year. Gross profit rose a healthy 19%. Net operating profit generated was up as well at $175,000, compared to a loss of $117,000 in 2015.

The board concludes the operating strategy chosen in 2015 has been successful. Investments in key staff, systems, training and development have provided UCP with optimum financial results.

For more information and for the full report, see UCPs website: www.ucpworld.com.

