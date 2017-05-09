sprite-preloader
15,135 Euro		+1,08
+7,68 %
WKN: A0J2QD ISIN: US87157B1035 Ticker-Symbol: H6K 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,841
15,066
08.05.
14,83
15,06
08.05.
09.05.2017
(2 Leser)
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC: SYNCHRONOSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchronoss Technologies, Inc

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 30, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SNCR), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 5, 2016 and April 27, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District Court of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Synchronoss and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 30, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Synchronoss and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the company would be unable to attain the revenue guidance provided to investors; (ii) the company would need to adjust its prior guidance; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Synchronoss' financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On this news, the price of Synchronoss' shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

SOURCE: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


