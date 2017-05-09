Head of Global Integrated Media, The Hershey Company

LONDON, May 9, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global marketing intelligence service, has today launched the WARC Media Awards 2017, an international competition rewarding communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results for brands around the world.The awards will examine the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment. Entries can be submitted into four categories: Effective Channel Integration, Effective Use of Tech, Effective Use of Partnerships and Sponsorships, and Effective Use of Data.Lucy Aitken, WARC's case study editor says: "The fast-paced change across the media landscape is having seismic shifts on communications planning. As a result, some of the most pioneering thinking occurs at this stage of the process.""Through these awards," she added, "we want to capture communications planning best practice, showing how brands, their media agency partners and media owners are using new tech and platforms to help meet business objectives, how they are getting the most out of their collaborations, as well as showing how data and analytics are revolutionising communications planning in real time."The WARC Media Awards are free to enter and papers submitted as effectiveness case studies are welcomed from any territory or discipline.Gold, Silver and Bronze status will be awarded to the highest-scoring cases across the four categories and a $40,000 prize fund will be shared between the winners of the Grands Prix and Special Awards:Special Awards in Best Use of Tech: Early Adopter Award, Most Scalable Idea, Best Use of Augmented or Virtual Reality.Special Awards in Effective Channel Integration: Path-to-Purchase Award, Effective Cross-Channel Measurement, The POE Award.Special Awards in Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships: Successful Sponsorship, Effective Native, Collaboration with an influencer.Three of the four jury chairs have been appointed:Charlie Chappell, Head of Global Integrated Media at The Hershey Company, will be chair of Effective Channel Integration judging panel. Charlie, who is leading the transformation of Hershey's approach to modern media, says: "In today's world, the integration of media and creative planning has never been more important. Breaking down silos and coming together to deliver great work is what we often see winning in the marketplace. This award scheme will celebrate some of the best work in this area."Jerry Daykin, Head of Global Digital Media Partnerships, Diageo will lead the Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships jury. Jerry was appointed to lead and strengthen Diageo's relationships with a range of key global media partners, joining their global digital centre of excellence and supporting their wider digital transformation drive.Nicole Kane, Director, Global Media, McDonald's Corporation will chair the Best Use of Data category. Nicole oversees global partnerships, accountability, and agency relationships.The jury chair of the Effective Use of Tech category as well as the full judging panels will be announced shortly.The deadline for entries is 19 September 2017. Further details can be found at www.warc.com/MediaAwards.prize.WARC's Media Casebook, an analysis of the winning entries to last year's competition, will be published Monday 15 May and, with advice and tips, will be a helpful guide for anyone who is thinking of entering the Awards this year.About jury chair - Effective Channel Integration category:Charlie Chappell, Senior Director, Global Integrated Media, The Hershey CompanyCharlie is leading the transformation of Hershey's approach to modern media. He joined Hershey in 2012 after 12 year at Procter & Gamble and has had the privilege to touch many iconic brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Pantene, Herbal Essences, Old Spice, Gillette, Secret, Safeguard and Camay. While his career has primarily been based in the US, Charlie has worked in over 25 different countries with a particular emphasis on China, Russia, Egypt & Pakistan. With P&G, he spent 2.5 years based in Geneva covering Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Charlie is a graduate of Purdue University and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.About jury chair - Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships category:Jerry Daykin, Head of Global Digital Media Partnerships, DiageoJerry was appointed to lead and strengthen Diageo's relationships with a range of key global media partners, joining their global digital centre of excellence and supporting their wider digital transformation drive. Prior to that Jerry was leading global partnerships agency-side at Carat, working with a number of clients but in particular the Cadbury/Mondelez business where he previously led social media marketing on the client side. He's a regular writer and blogger with contributions to WARC, The Drum, The Guardian and his own active LinkedIn blog which aims to bring some Digital Sense back to marketing discussions.About jury chair - Best Use of Data category:Nicole Kane, Director, Global Media, McDonald's CorporationNicole oversees global partnerships, accountability, and agency relationships. An omnichannel strategist inspired by data, she has worked at global media agencies such as OMD and Starcom across CPG, QSR, Retail, Technology, and Travel. In 2014, she forecasted the role data and analytics would play transforming the marketing landscape and went to Civis Analytics to further hone her people-based marketing capabilities. She's been at McDonald's for two years and is excited to help McDonald's make delicious feel good moments easy for everyone.About WARC- advertising evidence, insights and best practiceWARC.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.In addition to The WARC Innovation Awards, WARC runs three other case study competitions: The WARC Prize for Asian Strategy, The WARC Media Awards and The WARC Awards.WARC also publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of the Market Research Society. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including: ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.