

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The losing streak has hit five sessions for the China stock market, which has surrendered almost 80 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,080-point plateau although the market may find traction on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, perhaps nudged into the green by a mild bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the resource stocks were mitigated by support from the financial sector.



For the day, the index sank 24.43 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 3,078.61 after trading between 3,067.69 and 3,093.45. The Shenzhen Component Index skidded 1.91 percent to end at 9,833.17.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China jumped 1.20 percent, while Bank of China climbed 0.85 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 0.82 percent, Vanke tumbled 2.22 percent, Gemdale gained 0.91 percent, PetroChina shed 0.93 percent and Zijin Mining lost 0.30 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday before ending flat. Trading activity was light as a lack of major U.S. economic data kept traders on the sidelines.



The Dow added 5.34 points to 21,012.28, while the NASDAQ edged up 1.90 points to 6,102.66 and the S&P crept up 0.09 points to 2,399.38.



Traders also digested news of pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election over the weekend. Macron beat nationalist Marine Le Pen, who had vowed to ditch the euro and hold a referendum on France's EU membership.



The price of crude oil showed a lack of direction on Monday. Crude oil for June delivery rose $0.21 to $46.43 a barrel after climbing $0.70 to $46.22 a barrel in the previous session.



