Israeli Cybersecurity Think Tank, Team8, Partners with Temasek, Singtel, SGX and CIO Academy to Bring its Global Thought Leadership Event Series, Rethink Cyber, for the First Time to Singapore

Team8 , Israel's leading cybersecurity think tank and venture creation foundry, announced today it is co-hosting with Temasek, Singtel, CIO Academy and SGX its groundbreaking thought leadership series in Singapore.The global series currently held in four cities worldwide (New York, San Francisco, Tel Aviv and London) will gather prominent CIOs and CISOs to explore the rapidly evolving cyber technology arena.

Team8, established in 2014, combines strategic thinking with cutting-edge interdisciplinary technological and go-to market capabilities, all run by Israel's brightest talent from the IDF's elite intelligence unit, 8200 (Israel's NSA). Bringing decades of collective experience in cyber intelligence, Team8 was founded by veterans of Unit 8200; Nadav Zafrir (former Brig. Gen. of Unit 8200), Israel Grimberg (former head of its cyber division) and Liran Grinberg (former distinguished officer) who have first access to an evergreen flow of top Unit 8200 alumni, many of whom independently are responsible for Israel's startup nation and flourishing technology ecosystem.

Since its launch in 2014, Team8 has announced the launch of two companies, illusive networks and Claroty, with several more companies currently operating in stealth. illusive networks specializes in deception technology used to detect targeted attacks, while Claroty's industrial security platform secures and optimizes critical industrial infrastructure sites such as power grids, steel mills, chemical, food and beverage sites and oil refineries.

The lineup of speakers for Rethink Cyber Singapore includes Jacqueline Poh, Chief Executive of the Government Technology Agency (GovTech), Nadav Zafrir, Co-founder and CEO of Team8, William Woo, Managing Director, Enterprise Data and Managed Services at Singtel, Tal Zamir, founder of Hysolate, Chun Meng Tee, Head of Information Security at SGX, Assaf Mischari, Head of Research at Team8, Ofer Israeli, Co-founder and CEO of illusive networks, Dr. Alex Lin, Head of SGInnovate, opening remarks by Tan Kiat How, CEO of Infocomm Media Development Authority and Glen Francis, President of CIO Academy Asia and special guest, Oren Blitzblau, Social Responsibility Mentor at Team8 Consulting.

The Singapore government's efforts to boost innovation and be a smart nation is supported by their extremely robust and holistic view of cybersecurity," said Nadav Zafir, CEO of Team8 and former Head of 8200 (Israel's NSA). "We are honored to bring Rethink Cyber, our thought-provoking cyber series, to Singapore and be a part of their important innovation strategy."

Rethink Cyber Singapore is an exclusive forum that will be held on May 12 from 2pm-6pm at the ParkRoyal on 3 Upper Pickering St. For more information, please visit: https://rethinkcybersingapore2017.splashthat.com

