HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Working a desk job can be exhausting, but add in a poor work environment, and every day in the office might feel like a major struggle. Since its establishment in 2011, Sky has revolutionized work environments in Hong Kong, setting the standard for all its competitors in the country.

Serviced Office

Their serviced offices offer work stations of different sizes, and are ideal for enterprises hoping to get operations running without having to think about background functions. Some exclusive features include:

Prime address in the heart of Hong Kong's business districts Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay. Each one is located in top tier buildings within 5 minutes' walking distance to MTR stations and other public transportation, well connected to all areas of Hong Kong and the airport.





Detailed design and layout that focuses on customer growth. The serviced offices are designed for optimum comfort, privacy, and security. It allows users to choose an office size and configuration to fit their changing business needs, with contract terms starting from per day to year durations.





Unparalleled service that cares about details and user experience. The operations team are dedicated to giving users a hospitable and attentive service.

Virtual Office

Virtual offices, on the other hand, is ideal for freelancers or business owners who want to present themselves in a professional light without having to incur great investment.

Meeting Rooms Rental

The meeting rooms at Sky are sophisticated and elegant venues that are booked on demand with the latest technologies to assure smooth and fruitful collaborations.

Sky Business Centre: 6 Years and Beyond

Due to its great success over the past 6 years, Sky Business Centre is looking to expand to Mainland China such as Shanghai - where office solutions are in high demand.

ABOUT SKY BUSINESS CENTRE

Sky Business Centre is a workspace solutions provider in Hong Kong. Founded in 2011, it has provided businesses with flexible and creative office spaces for SMEs, MNCs, and startups. With offices in central Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay, Sky Business Centre specializes in serviced offices, virtual offices, meeting rooms. Find out more at https://www.skybizcentre.com or email info@skybizcentre.com.

