

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) market value topped $800 billion for the first time Monday, as the stock surged after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa) disclosed it boosted its stake in the technology giant to nearly $20 billion in recent months.



Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in its quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Apple was its second-biggest equity holding by value, after increasing its investment to $19.2 billion worth of the stock as of March 31 from $7.1 billion as of December 31.



AAPL closed Monday's regular trading at $153.01, up $4.05 or 2.72 percent. In the after-hours, the stock further gained $0.19 or 0.12 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX