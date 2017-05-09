CATALYST FUND SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Catalyst Hedged Futures Strategy Fund

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 27, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Catalyst Hedged Futures Strategy Fund (MUTF: HFXAX, HFXCX, HFXIX), if they purchased the Fund's Class A, C and I shares between November 1, 2014 and April 28, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Catalyst Fund and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com ). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 27, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Certain of the Fund's executive officers and/or trustees and others are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but not limited to, that: (i) the Fund's prospectuses declared "[T]he Fund employs strict risk management procedures to adjust portfolio exposure as necessitated by changing market conditions"; (ii) despite converting from hedge fund to a more risk-limiting mutual fund, it continued to invest using a heightened risk strategy; and (iii) as a result, the Fund's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

