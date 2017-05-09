

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) is weighing a sale of its insurance brokerage business, which could fetch about $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report indicated that the company has begun reaching out to private equity firms to gauge interest in Wells Fargo Insurance Services USA Inc.. While the company is planning to move forward with a sale, it hasn't set a timeline for holding a formal auction.



Wells Fargo is pursuing the new sale as part of a broader push to boost profit by cutting costs and exiting businesses where it doesn't get the best returns on investment.



While its insurance services unit remains financially healthy with strong cash flow, it doesn't contribute much to the bank's overall return on equity, the report noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX