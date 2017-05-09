sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 09.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,832 Euro		-0,005
-0,60 %
WKN: 871784 ISIN: GB0008706128 Ticker-Symbol: LLD 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,812
0,84
08.05.
0,816
0,839
08.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED0,912+0,44 %
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC0,832-0,60 %