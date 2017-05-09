

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bravura Solutions Limited, a supplier of wealth management and funds administration software services, has bolstered its relationship with Lloyds Banking Group's (LLOY.L, LYG) insurance business, through the signing of a five -year funds administration contract extension.



Bravura has worked with Lloyds Banking Group for a number of years, providing a back office solution for registry services, investments and tax wrappers.



Bravura software supports services across multiple distribution channels, including bancassurance and financial advisers for the group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX