

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Tuesday amid subdued trading following the strong gains made in the previous session and tracking the flat close overnight on Wall Street. A lack of major catalysts kept some investors on the sidelines. Markets in South Korea are closed for Tuesday's presidential election.



The Australian stock market is declining following the flat cues overnight from Wall Street and weakness in bank shares after Commonwealth Bank reported third-quarter earnings results.



Investors are also cautious ahead of the release of the federal budget later in the day, amid speculation there may be a new levy aimed at the big four banks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 26.90 points or 0.46 percent to 5,844.00, off a low of 5830.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 22.10 points or 0.37 percent to 5,875.70.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank - are losing in a range of 1.6 percent to 2.1 percent.



Commonwealth Bank reported a 4 percent increase in cash earnings for the third quarter, but its net interest margin fell 0.4 percentage points.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is adding almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing 0.5 percent, while Fortescue Metals is losing almost 1 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is adding 0.6 percent and Evolution Mining is rising more than 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is up 0.4 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent and Santos is rising almost 2 percent after crude oil prices rose slightly overnight.



Incitec Pivot reported a profit for the first half that more than quadrupled from the prior year. The fertilizer and explosives maker's shares are gaining almost 3 percent.



Crown Resorts has agreed to sell the remaining stake in its Macao joint venture to partner Melco Resorts & Entertainment for A$1.34 billion. The casino giant's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.



Boral has completed its $2.6 billion takeover of U.S.-based Headwaters Inc. and will form a new division called Boral North America. The building material supplier's shares are down 0.3 percent.



On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that retail sales in Australia were down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in March, coming in at A$25.630 billion. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent following the downwardly revised 0.2 percent decline in February.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7391, down from US$0.7404 on Monday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower following the strong gains made in the previous session and tracking the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street. Nevertheless, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 38.12 points or 0.19 percent to 19,857.58, off a low of 19,850.37 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Toshiba is rising more than 5 percent, Sony is advancing more than 1 percent and Canon is up almost 1 percent, while Panasonic is declining more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are losing almost 1 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down almost 1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is lower by more than 1 percent and JXTG Holdings is declining 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokyo Electric is rising more than 3 percent, Nichirei Corp. is higher by almost 3 percent and Nikon Corp. is advancing more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Denka Co., Mitsui Mining & Smelting, and Toho Zinc are losing almost 3 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see March data for labor cash earnings today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 113 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand and Shanghai are also lower. Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are all modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed roughly flat on Monday as traders digested news of pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election over the weekend. Trading activity remained relatively light, as a lack of major U.S. economic data kept some traders on the sidelines.



The Dow inched up 5.34 points to 21,012.28, the Nasdaq edged up 1.90 points to 6,102.66 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.09 points to 2,399.38.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil futures showed a lack of direction on Monday following the rebound seen last Friday. WTI Crude oil for June delivery rose $0.21 to close at $46.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX