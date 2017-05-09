Quantum3D to Provide Visual Solution for Newest Turkish Military Helicopter Simulator

Quantum3D's IDX 8000 Image Generator to Play Key Role in Development of Entirely New Light-Duty T-625 "Ozgun" Helicopter Prototype

MILPITAS, California, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum3D, Inc., a leading provider of training and simulation solutions for government and commercial applications, today announced that it has been selected to provide Image Generation technology as part of the first flight simulator being delivered to Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in support of its new T-625 helicopter design. The simulator will feature Quantum3D's Independence® IDX 8000 Series Image Generator (IG), which is Quantum3D's most powerful IG solution featuring its award-winning MANTIS® scene generation software on a robust PC-based hardware platform.

Initially named "Ozgun" (Turkish for "original", or "indigenous"), the T-625 is part of a program initiated in 2014 to replace the Turkish Armed Forces' aging fleet of Bell Helicopter UH-1H Hueys. This simulator is to support the first prototype airframe, currently under development, with volume production anticipated to begin in late 2018. The entire visual system (including displays) for the simulator is being integrated under contract with HAVELSAN, a prominent global software and systems provider based in Ankara, Turkey.

"Helicopter simulation is one of the most demanding applications from a visual system perspective," said Brian Overy, Quantum3D's Vice President of Business Development and Sales. "We are excited to be a part of this program with TAI, and this only adds to the momentum of success we've been seeing recently as the emerging visual platform of choice in the rotary-wing segment."

Quantum3D's new IDX 8000 image generator is built on the latest in visual computing technology, including Intel's latest Xeon CPUs and NVIDIA's Quadro P-series GPUs for the best performance, maximum reliability, and the highest levels of scene quality and realism available today. The IDX 8000 includes MANTIS® - Quantum3D's advanced software for real-time visual simulation. Based on modern GPU shader programming and with its vast array of plug-ins for special effects, MANTIS is well suited to exploit the new levels of hardware power within the IDX 8000. And when packaged with Quantum3D's GeoScapeSE® World-Wide Database, IDX 8000 provides an out-of-the-box solution that's ready to fly to thousands of airports, cities, and other destinations around the globe.

About Quantum3D

Quantum3D, Inc. is a leading developer and provider of simulation and training products as well as the technology that drives them. Quantum3D delivers key components for use in a wide range of training markets - flight simulation; land and other vehicle training; synthetic environments and construction tools; sensor simulation; maintenance training, and a variety of augmented-reality applications.

Quantum3D is headquartered in Milpitas, California. Together with its sister company Quantum3D Government Systems, both are members of Quantum3D Group, a Delaware corporation which is in turn wholly owned by HAVELSAN, a major global software and systems provider based in Ankara, Turkey.

For more information about Quantum3D and its products, please visit www.quantum3d.com.

About HAVELSAN

HAVELSAN is a global systems and software company serving the information and defense market around the world. HAVELSAN specializes in the fields of Command Control and Combat Systems, Cyber Security and Information Technologies, Management Information Systems, and Simulation, Training and Test Systems.

Focusing on analysis, design, development and integration of large systems with its expertise, capabilities, synergy, and team spirit, HAVELSAN has embraced a systematic approach to address the ever increasing client demands for large-scale solutions.

HAVELSAN is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey and has offices worldwide. Please visit www.havelsan.com for detailed information about HAVELSAN.

Quantum3D, the Quantum3D logo, Independence, and MANTIS are registered trademarks of Quantum3D. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/509143/Quantum_3D_Logo.jpg