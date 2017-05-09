

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Total labor cash earnings in Japan decreased for the first time in ten months in March, confounding economists' forecast for an increase, preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed Tuesday.



Gross earnings dropped 0.4 percent year-over-year in March, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in February. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.5 percent increase for the month.



Contractual gross earnings edged down 0.2 percent annually in March and special cash earnings declined by 3.6 percent.



Similarly, real cash earnings slid 0.8 percent in March, after remaining flat in the preceding month.



