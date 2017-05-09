

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of May 8, 2017.



GAINERS



1. MannKind Corporation (MNKD)



Gained 6.69% to close Monday's (May 8) trading at $1.01.



News: No news



Recent event: On May 4, the Company announced that it will be collaborating with One Drop, a digital health company.



One Drop, which currently provides unlimited blood glucose testing supplies and 24/7 live in-app support from diabetes experts will add MannKind's Afrezza as a rapid-acting insulin offering.



2. DURECT Corporation (DRRX)



Gained 21.38% to close Monday's trading at $0.97.



News: DURECT and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for POSIMIR in the U.S.



DURECT's POSIMIR is an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to three days of continuous pain relief after surgery, currently under phase III testing.



Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will make an upfront payment to DURECT of $20 million, with the potential for up to an additional $43 million in development and regulatory milestones, up to an additional $230 million in sales based milestones, as well as a tiered double digit royalty on product sales in the United States.



DURECT will remain responsible for the completion of the ongoing PERSIST Phase 3 clinical trial for POSIMIR as well as FDA interactions through approval. Closing of the transaction is anticipated to occur in the second quarter of 2017.



3. CombiMatrix Corp. (CBMX)



Gained 18.52% to close Monday's (May 8) trading at $6.40.



News: No news



Recent event: On May 4, the Company reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.



The net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2017 narrowed to 518,000 or $0.19 per share from $3.1 million or $3.63 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues for the first quarter of 2017 increased 27% to $3.8 million from $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2016, driven by higher test volumes across all testing segments and improved reimbursement resulting in higher average revenue per test across all segments.



The Company ended March 31, 2017 with cash of $3.2 million.



3. Concordia International Corp. (CXRX)



Gained 17.61% to close Monday's trading at $1.77.



News: No news



Recent event: On May 4, the Company announced that Itzhak Krinsky, and Francis Perier, Jr., have been appointed as members of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Near-term catalyst:



-- The Company is slated to release its first quarter 2017 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.



4. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)



Gained 13.86% to close Monday's trading at $15.94.



The Company made its debut on the NASDAQ on May 4, 2017 at a price of $13 per share. UroGen is focused on developing advanced non-surgical treatments to address unmet needs in the field of uro-oncology.



A single-arm pivotal phase III trial of MitoGel, a novel sustained release formulation of Mitomycin C, for the treatment of non-muscle invasive, low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, dubbed OLYMPUS, is underway.



5. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings LTD (KTOV)



Gained 10.86% to close Monday's trading at $1.94.



News: No news



Near-term catalyst:



-- The company's New Drug Application for KIT-302, which was developed to simultaneously treat pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension, is expected to be submitted to the FDA during this quarter (Q2, 2017).



Recent events:



On February 7, 2017, Kitov Pharmaceuticals announced it is currently being investigated by the Israeli Securities Authority (ISA). In a filing dated May 1, 2017, the Company revealed that the investigation relates to the Data Monitoring Committee that was appointed in connection with the Company's Phase III clinical trial of KIT-302.



The Company believes that the ISA's concerns with respect to the DMC are misguided and not consistent with industry accepted FDA regulatory requirements.



6. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX)



Gained 8.40% to close Monday's trading at $6.97.



News: No news



Recent event: On May 4, the Company reported Q1, 2017 financial results and business update.



Near-term catalyst: The Company expects to complete submission of NDA for AZEDRA for the treatment of rare and difficult-to-treat neuroendocrine tumors, pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma by mid-2017.



Progenics has already submitted non-clinical sections of the AZEDRA NDA to the FDA.



LOSERS



1. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Co. (HZNP)



Lost 35.04% to close Monday's trading at $10.12.



News: The Company reported lower-than-expected Q1 results and trimmed its sales and Adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2017.



The Company's non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2017 is $35 million or $0.21 per share on net sales of $220.9 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.23 per share and sales of $247.92 million.



The Company's non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2016 was $41.3 million or $0.25 per share and net sales of $204.7 million.



For full year 2017, the Company lowered its outlook for net sales to range between $1.000 Billion to $1.035 Billion from its prior outlook range of $1.24 Billion to $1.29 Billion. Similarly, full-Year 2017 Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to range between $315 Million and $350 Million, down from its prior forecast range of $525 Million to $575 Million.



2. Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARLZ)



Lost 16.55% to close Monday's trading at $1.21.



News: No news



Recent event: On Apr.5th, the Company announced that it is reducing its U.S. sales force by 32% and decreasing its marketing spend on Yosprala, a drug approved for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease in patients at risk for Aspirin-associated gastric ulcers.



Near-term catalyst:



-- The Company is slated to report its first quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets.



3. Neuralstem Inc. (CUR)



Lost 13.26% to close Monday's trading at $4.09.



News: No news



Near-term catalysts:



-- The company's lead clinical program is NSI-189, which is under phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder. Results from this study are expected in the 3Q of 2017, and results from the subsequent, 6-month observational study to assess NSI-189's durability effect will be available in the first half of 2018.



4. Kite Pharma Inc. (KITE)



Lost 13.19% to close Monday's trading at $70.99.



News: The Company in a conference call revealed that there was a patient death in its pivotal study of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (KTE-C19) in late April. The patient died due to cerebral edema, according to the Company.



Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (KTE-C19) is an investigational form of autologous CAR T-cell therapy, to target the antigen CD19, a protein expressed on the cell surface of B-cell lymphomas and leukemias, and redirect the T cells to kill cancer cells.



In March of this year, the Company completed submission of its Biologics License Application for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel for the treatment of patients with aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL).



5. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)



Lost 12.79% to close Monday's trading at $27.61.



News: The Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 fell short of analysts' expectations.



Net loss for Q1, 2017 was $25.41 million or $0.66 per share on collaboration revenue of $3.71 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the Company to incur a loss of $0.60 per share on revenue of $4.13 million.



In the year-ago first quarter, the Company had reported a net income of $5.06 million or $0.13 per share and collaboration revenue of $18.20 million.



6. PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT)



Lost 11.92% to close Monday's trading at $10.79.



News: Looks like PTCT gets hammered whenever the controversial drug Emflaza finds a mention in the Company's PR.



Emflaza is the first treatment approved in the United States for all Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients five years and older, regardless of their genetic mutation, and PTC Therapeutics acquired the rights to this drug from privately-held Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC. in March of this year.



On March 16, when PTC Therapeutics announced an agreement to acquire the rights to Emflaza, the stock fell over 18% that day.



In today's PR, the Company revealed that Emflaza will be launched in the coming weeks. The drug's price has been reportedly set at a price of $35,000 per year by PTC Therapeutics. Marathon had set a very high price of $89,000 for the DMD drug, drawing sharp criticism over the cost.



7. TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)



Lost 10.49% to close Monday's trading at $4.18.



News: The Company has been issued a Complete Response Letter for its New Drug Application for TX-004HR.



TX-004HR, also known as Yuvvexy, is an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vaginal pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia), a symptom of vulvar vaginal atrophy (VVA) in postmenopausal women.



The lack of long-term endometrial safety data for TX-004HR beyond the 12-weeks studied in the pivotal phase 3 Rejoice Trial is the reason for the FDA giving thumbs down to TX-004HR.



Near-term catalyst:



-- The NDA for TX-001HR, its investigational oral bio-identical combination of estradiol and progesterone for vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women is expected to be submitted to the FDA as early as the third quarter of 2017.



