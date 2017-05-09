

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 4-month low of 0.7355 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7382.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to near 3-week lows of 1.0643 and 1.0073 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0688 and 1.0108, respectively.



Against the euro, the aussie edged down to 1.4861 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4785.



The aussie slipped to 83.28 against the yen, from an early 5-day high of 83.83.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.72 against the greenback, 1.05 against the kiwi, 0.99 against the loonie, 1.49 against the euro and 81.00 against the yen.



