Japanese Culture Workshops and Events for Summer 2017 at Shiba Park Hotel in Tokyo

TOKYO, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiba Park Hotel announced on May 9 that it will hold a workshop and events during summer, 2017. These are designed to allow guests from overseas to experience and enjoy Japanese culture and customs.

(Photo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/opn/release/201704281374/?images)

Workshop and events are as follows:

Teru-Teru-Bozu Making

Date: June 1 (Thu.) - June 30 (Fri.), 2017

Tanabata Festival

Date: July 1 (Sat.) - July 7 (Fri.), 2017

Bon-Dancing & Summer Festival at Zojoji

Date: To be informed later

Radio Exercises

Date: Aug. 11 (Fri.) - Aug. 15 (Tue.), 2017

Details: http://en.shibaparkhotel.com/news/summer-special-workshop-events-2017

At the workshop and events, hotel staff will introduce their customs, and how to enjoy them. Guests staying at Shiba Park Hotel and Shiba Park Hotel 151 are welcome to join any event without any fee.

Shiba Park Hotel President Rentaro Yanase said: "Staff will introduce customs of Japanese summer in a friendly atmosphere. I hope these experiences will become the unforgettable memory of summer in Japan."

Shiba Park Hotel Room Division Manager Masaomi Ichinomiya said: "There are many customs and festivals peculiar to summer in Japan. It's only a part that we will introduce this year, and hope to share these experiences with guests from overseas."

Shiba Park Hotel hopes that all guests will enjoy experiencing Japanese seasonal culture and customs and that their experience will last as an unforgettable memory of their visit to Tokyo.

About Shiba Park Hotel

Shiba Park Hotel is a city hotel established in 1948 as a hotel for foreign trade delegations. Since then, the hotel has welcomed many guests from overseas. There are 199 guest rooms of various types, Japanese restaurant Hanasanshou, Chinese restaurant Peking, steak restaurant Old City Grill House and bar Fifteen's. Conveniently located in central Tokyo, Shiba Park Hotel is easily accessible to and from both Haneda and Narita airports by the Airport Limousine Bus. There are 4 train and subway stations within a walking distance, offering great access to Tokyo's major sightseeing spots. Shiba Park Hotel continues to welcome guests from around the world with the hope for guests to "feel relaxed as they are at home, even in the midst of a trip."

Website: http://en.shibaparkhotel.com/