

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation accelerated in April, after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 1.1 percent increase in March.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco climbed to 1.3 percent in April from 0.6 percent a month ago.



The price development of parks holidays and flights increased inflation in April. This was partly because Easter fell in April this year and not in March as last year, the agency reported.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, also grew at a faster pace of 1.4 percent annually in April, after a 0.6 percent rise in the prior month. That was below the 1.2 percent gain economists had expected.



