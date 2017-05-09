

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to nearly an 8-month high of 1.2934 against the Swiss franc, nearly a 5-month high of 146.79 against the yen and a 1-week high of 0.8429 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2925, 146.54 and 0.8440, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound edged up to 1.2955 from yesterday's closing value of 1.2940.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the franc, 148.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the euro and 1.30 against the greenback.



