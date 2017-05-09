

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported that its net profit for the first-quarter 2017 rose to 217 million euros from last year's 169 million euros with earnings per share improving to 0.17 euros from 0.13 euros in the previous year.



The Bank's operating profit grew to 314 million euros from 282 million euros in the previous year.



Loan loss provisions stood at 195 million euros compared to 148 million euros last year. The year-on-year increase in loan loss provisions was due to higher loan loss provisions for ship finance. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of just 1.5%, which is still good compared to European peers, reflected the Bank's healthy risk profile.



Revenues, before loan loss provisions, increased slightly to 2.374 billion euros from the previous year's 2.323 billion euros, although, there was no repeat of the significant positive one-off effects that occurred in the same quarter of the previous year. Excluding these, revenues rose by 116 million euros year-on-year. This positive trend in revenues was due primarily to a rise in net commission income on the back of higher volumes in securities.



The outlook remains unchanged: this financial year the Bank will further strengthen its market position and will focus on the implementation of the Commerzbank 4.0 strategy. Investments, P&L including restructuring costs, capital and RWA will be managed in such a way as to keep the CET 1 ratio stable at 12% or above.



Commerzbank said it will aim to keep the cost base stable and book the first part of restructuring charges for Commerzbank 4.0 this year. The Bank expects loan loss provisions for segments Private and Small Business Customers as well as Corporate Clients to remain on the level of 2016, while loan loss provisions in Ship Finance are expected to be in a range of 450 million euros to 600 million euros.



