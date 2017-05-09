

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales increased in April as the performance was positively distorted by the timing of Easter, data published by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and KPMG showed Tuesday.



On a like-for-like basis, retail sales increased 5.6 percent in April from the prior year, when they decreased 0.9 percent.



On a total basis, sales rose 6.3 percent in April, against flat growth in the previous year. This was the highest expansion since April 2011.



Over the three-months to April, food sales increased 2.4 percent on a like-for-like basis and 3.6 percent on a total basis. At the same time, non-food retail sales in the UK increased 0.3 percent on a like-for-like basis and 0.7 percent on a total basis.



Paul Martin, UK Head of Retail, KPMG, said April's sales provided a brief period of respite for retailers following a relentless start to the year.



However, much of the rise was driven by the timing of Easter and the growing inflationary pressures the sector is facing, rather than a sudden upswing in consumer confidence, Martin said.



Looking ahead, retailers need to ensure that this month's boost doesn't lull them into a false sense of security, Martin added. The retail landscape is changing fast and as such, agility and the ability to manage costs will remain critical.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX