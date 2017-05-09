

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the first quarter increased 24.5 percent to 18.1 million euros from 13.5 million euros per share in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share grew 25 percent to 0.20 euros from 0.16 euros last year.



However, the Group's operating result or EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization declined 5.7 percent to 137.3 million euros from 145.6 million euros last year, due to higher personnel expenses and cost of materials, as well as one-off effects.



The Group's financial result for the quarter improved to minus 29.2 million euros from minus 42.5 million euros last year, primarily due to improved results at Group companies that are accounted for using the equity method.



Group revenue for the quarter rose 3.5 percent to 592.6 million euros from 572.5 million euros in the year-ago period.



On March 16, 2017, Fraport AG won the concession for the two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre during a public auction. In view of the takeover of the concessions and the planned capital expenditure, Fraport's executive board currently expects the Group's net debt to rise by some additional 300 million euros during the 2017 business year, after a ratification procedure for the two concessions has been concluded.



Against the background of the development in the first quarter, Fraport AG's executive board maintained its further forecasts for the Group's asset, financial, and earnings position for the entire 2017 business year.



