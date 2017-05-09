FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



-- Group revenue in Q1 2017 increased by 9% (8% in local currency) to DKK 5,159 million compared with Q1 2016, in line with PANDORA's earlier communicated expectations of single digit growth in Q1 2017 -- Revenue from PANDORA owned retail increased 39% (39% in local currency) and represented 38% of Group revenue. Like-for-like sales growth for PANDORA owned concept stores was 8% -- Revenue from EMEA increased 5% (9% in local currency) driven by good performance in France and Italy, however impacted by the depreciation of the British pound -- Revenue from Americas decreased 5% (-9% in local currency), including a negative impact from network restructuring in the US -- Strong performance in important growth markets in Asia Pacific with revenue up 44% (40% in local currency). Asia Pacific is now 25% of Group revenue -- Full jewellery brand ambition on track as revenue from Rings, Earrings and Necklaces and Pendants all grew more than 40% with the three categories now representing 25% of Group revenue -- Gross margin was 73.3% (Q1 2016: 74.6%) impacted by headwinds from currency and product mix -- EBITDA increased 7% to DKK 1,879 million, EBITDA margin was 36.4% (Q1 2016: 37.1%) -- Free cash flow was DKK 1,182 million (Q1 2016: DKK 1,356 million) -- During the quarter, PANDORA returned DKK 1,332 million to shareholders through an ordinary dividend of DKK 9 per share (corresponding to DKK 1,007 million) and share buyback of DKK 325 million -- Related to the Q1 2017 results, PANDORA will pay out a quarterly dividend of DKK 9 per share to shareholders (corresponding to DKK 1,006 million) -- Full year guidance remains unchanged including Group revenue of DKK 23-24 billion and EBITDA margin of approximately 38%



Commenting on the results, Anders Colding Friis, CEO of PANDORA, said: "We are satisfied by this quarter's results, having delivered good sales growth, including 8% like-for-like growth in our PANDORA owned concept stores, and continued strong profitability.



We are very pleased with the performance in our important growth markets, with Italy, France and China continuing to show strong sales growth. Additionally, some of our most developed markets continue to perform, with revenue from Australia up 27%. However, the retail climate in the US remains difficult, which was reflected in our performance in the US for the quarter.



We continue to make progress towards our ambition to become a full jewellery brand, with revenue from Rings, Earrings and Necklaces and Pendants growing combined 48% for the quarter."



