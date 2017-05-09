TOTALKREDIT A/S - A SUBSIDIARY OF NYKREDIT REALKREDIT A/S CONSOLIDATED IN THE NYKREDIT GROUP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



Q1 INTERIM REPORT - 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2017



Q1 - summary



-- Profit from core business was up 32% to DKK 665m against DKK 505m in Q1/2016.



-- Income from core business increased by 18% from DKK 704m to DKK 831m.



-- Operating costs were DKK 163m against DKK 156m in Q1/2016. Costs as a percentage of core income from business operations were 18.1% compared with 20.9% in Q1/2016.



-- Impairment losses on loans and advances came to DKK 2m against DKK 43m in Q1/2016. The positive trend reflected fewer individual impairment provisions.



-- Profit before tax came to DKK 736m against DKK 530m in Q1/2016, up 39%. Profit for the period went up from DKK 413m in Q1/2016 to DKK 574m.



-- At nominal value, the loan portfolio grew to DKK 596bn compared with DKK 591bn at the beginning of the year. Totalkredit's share of Danish mortgage lending was 39.3% against 39.2% at the beginning of the year.



Own funds



-- Equity stood at DKK 21.2bn at 31 March 2017 against DKK 20.7bn at end-2016.



-- The total capital ratio and the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio were 28.9% and 22.3%, respectively, against 28.7% and 22.2% at end-2016.



-- The internal capital adequacy requirement was unchanged at 10.4% compared with end-2016.



About Totalkredit A/S Totalkredit's interim reports and further information about Totalkredit are available at totalkredit.dk.



Contact For further comments, please contact Press Relations at tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=630314