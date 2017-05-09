INTERIM REPORT FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2017



-- Profit from core business was DKK 833m compared with DKK 286m in Q1/2016, equivalent to a return on equity of 19.4% pa against 7.2% in Q1/2016. -- Compared with end-2016, lending increased by DKK 1.3bn, or 2.3%, while deposits grew by DKK 1.8bn, or 2.7%. -- Core income from business operations totalled DKK 1,246m, up 67.9% on Q1/2016. -- Operating costs and depreciation of equipment were DKK 470m against DKK 475m in Q1/2016. -- Impairment losses on loans and advances equalled a gain of DKK 55m against a gain of DKK 16m in Q1/2016. Impairment losses were negative 0.1% of loans and advances against 0.0% in Q1/2016. -- Legacy derivatives produced a gain of DKK 337m against a charge of DKK 741m in Q1/2016. This category consists of derivatives that are no longer offered to Nykredit's customers. -- Profit after tax for the period came to DKK 940m against a loss of DKK 357m in Q1/2016, equivalent to a return on equity of 21.8% pa compared with a negative return on equity of 9.0% in Q1/2016.



LIQUIDITY



-- The Bank's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), determined according to the LCR rules, came to 134% against 153% at end-2016. Deposits exceeded lending by DKK 11.8bn compared with DKK 11.3bn at end-2016.



CAPITAL



-- Equity stood at DKK 17.7bn compared with DKK 16.7bn at end-2016.



-- The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 16.3% against 14.8% at end-2016. The total capital ratio was 18.4% against 16.6% at end-2016, and the internal capital adequacy requirement came to 10.8% compared with 10.7% at end-2016.



