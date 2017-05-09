Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR), the European leader in vehicle rental services and a major player in mobility markets, announces the acquisition of its Danish franchisee, one of its biggest in terms of revenue. After the acquisition of its Irish franchisee in December 2016, the Group accelerates the extension of its corporate network from 10 to 11 countries and strengthens its car rental and Vans Trucks footprint.

Europcar Denmark is the market leader with circa 30% market share in Denmark. It has a strong nationwide branch network of 40 branches throughout Denmark both locally and at all the major airports. The company operates an average rental fleet in excess of 6,000 vehicles covering cars, vans and specialist vehicles. It has a strong customer base, of both leisure and B2B customers. In 2016, Europcar Denmark generated revenues of 60 million euros.

Europcar Denmark's particular strengths include its vastly experienced management team and the strong relationships it has developed in the entertainment film/music production and construction industries which today represent a significant part of the business.

Caroline Parot, CEO of Europcar Group, explained, "We are delighted to welcome Europcar Denmark as our newest corporate country. Together with the existing management team, we aim to support the continued growth of the business and to achieve synergies with our other corporate countries. We will also learn what can be achieved in new market segments such as the market position Europcar Denmark has developed among entertainment production companies. Only 4 months after buying our Irish franchisee, we take the next step in our dynamic acquisition plan, allowing us to strengthen our leadership, with in sight our 2020 ambition."

Christian Ree, CEO of Europcar Denmark commented, "We are a long partner of the Europcar brand and we are very proud to become part of the group. Since 1954, Europcar Denmark has had its sole focus on delivering the best and most reliable car/van rental product possible in Denmark. Becoming a corporate country not only strengthens our ability to continue that but it also gives us a much stronger technical platform to develop new and innovative mobility products to the benefit of all our Danish and international customers in future"

About Europcar Groupe

Europcar Group is listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar is the European leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 130 countries and territories, including eight subsidiaries in Europe and two in Australia and New Zealand, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. The group operates mainly under the Europcar®, InterRent® and Ubeeqo® brands. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees, this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. The Europcar Lab, based in Paris, was created to better grasp tomorrow's mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo, E-Car Club or Brunel.

