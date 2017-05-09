

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to nearly a 5-month low of 146.79 against the pound and nearly a 2-month low of 113.38 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 146.54 and 113.24, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 123.89 and 113.55 from yesterday's closing quotes of 123.69 and 113.35, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 148.00 against the pound, 115.00 against the greenback, 124.00 against the euro and 115.00 against the franc.



