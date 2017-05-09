

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - Potash maker K+S Group (SDFG) Tuesday reported that its net income for the first quarter fell to 102.2 million euros from 201.3 million euros, and earnings per share dropped to 0.53 euro from 1.05 euro last year.



On an adjusted basis, Group earnings after taxes slid to 94.6 million euros from 147.9 million euros, resulting in earnings per share of 0.49 euro, down from 0.77 euro last year.



The Group attributed the results to Lower prices in the Potash and Magnesium Products business unit and in the North American de-icing salt business as well as weather-related production limitations at the integrated Werra plant. The results also reflected a one-time payment to its employees after the 2017 salary review.



Operating earnings for the period totaled 137.4 million euros, compared to 218.4 million euros in the previous year.



For the first quarter, revenues grew about 3 percent to 1.126 billion euros from 1.095 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, the Group said it continues to assume that revenues and operating earnings EBITDA and EBIT I to be tangibly higher in the 2017 financial year than in the previous year.



