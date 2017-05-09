

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a provider of Human Resources solutions, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter organic revenue growth, trading days adjusted, was 6 percent. Growth was driven by strength in Italy and by a continuation of the market improvement in France.



Revenues grew 26 percent in Italy and 8 percent in France.



Group EBITA margin, excluding one -offs was 4.8 percent, compared to 4.3 percent last year. Margin in France grew 90 basis points underlying.



Regarding the months of March and April, the company said its revenues would be up 5% - 6%, organically and trading days adjusted. Exit growth rates in all business segments were similar to first quarter as well.



The company said good momentum continues as it enter second quarter.



The company will announce its second-quarter results on August 2.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX