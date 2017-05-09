

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss unemployment data for April is due to be released in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 1:45 am ET. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 3.3 percent in April from 3.4 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc fell against the euro, the pound and the U.S. dollar, it held steady against the yen.



As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0911 against the euro, 1.2935 against the pound, 0.9987 against the U.S. dollar and 113.44 against the yen.



