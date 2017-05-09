MUNICH, GERMANY and PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Yubico, the leading provider of simple and open online identity protection, today announced the company's participation and activities at the European Identity & Cloud Conference 2017 (EIC), May 9-12, in Munich, Germany. At EIC, Yubico will be participating on a panel discussion, showcasing new YubiKey functionality, and demonstrating FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) authentication at booth G04.

The YubiKey secures access to a wide range of consumer and enterprise applications, all with a simple touch. A single YubiKey can perform authentication to U2F supported services (Facebook, Google, Dropbox, GitHub, Salesforce, etc.), password managers (LastPass, Dashlane, etc.), Windows login including Windows Hello, remote access, IAM, VPN, and much more. The YubiKey works on Microsoft Windows, Mac, Linux, and on major browsers without the need for extra software or drivers.

Recently introduced to the market, the YubiKey 4C is the world's first multi-protocol USB-C authentication device. The YubiKey 4C contains the same proven firmware and functionality as the YubiKey 4. The YubiKey 4 series, which is now comprised of the original YubiKey 4, the YubiKey 4 Nano, and YubiKey 4C, all perform FIDO U2F, Yubico OTP, OATH, OpenPGP (up to RSA 4096), as well as PIV smart card (up to RSA 2048 and up to ECC P384). This new form factor is designed for laptops featuring only USB-C ports.

Speaking Sessions

Yubico's VP of Sales for Central Europe, Christian Reuter will be participating in the session 'Killing the Password Once Again: Will the strong authentication providers finally succeed? on Wednesday, May 10, 2:30-3:30 with panelists from Microsoft, OpenID Foundation, Atos Cybersecurity and KeyIdentity. The session will examine the topic of passwords as a weak form of authentication, the current industry and solution landscape, and if we are approaching the "password dawn".

For more information and to learn more about YubiKeys and FIDO U2F, please visit www.yubico.com.

About Yubico

Yubico sets new world standards for simple, secure login, preventing unauthorized access to computers, servers, and internet accounts.

Supporting multiple authentication and encryption protocols on all devices and platforms, YubiKeys protect access to user accounts for the world's largest enterprises with a simple touch, and with no driver or client software needed. Yubico is a leading contributor to the FIDO Universal 2nd Factor open authentication standard, and Yubico's technology is used, and loved, in more than 160 countries.

Founded in 2007, Yubico is privately held with offices in Palo Alto (California), Seattle (Washington), and Stockholm (Sweden). For more information, please visit www.yubico.com.

Media Contact

Ronnie Manning

Director, Public Relations

+1 619.822.2239

Email Contact



