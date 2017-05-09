BAIE VERTE, NL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (AIM: RMM)

TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM

9 May 2017

Rambler Releases Q1 2017 Production Results & Development Update

London, England - Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer today provides production results for first quarter ended 31 March 2017 ('Q1/17').

Q1/17 PRODUCTION SUMMARY

Copper feed grade of 1.13% with gold grades of 0.30 g/t. Total mill throughput for the period ending was 75,438 dry metric tonnes ('dmt'). During the period the plant averaged 910 metric tonnes per day ('mtpd') during operational hours.

Average recoveries to concentrate for the quarter were: copper 96.6% and gold 64.0% with a concentrate grade of 28.2% and 5.2 g/t for copper and gold respectively. The mill produced 2,930 dmt of concentrate containing saleable metal of 794 tonnes of copper and 391 ounces of gold.



DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

Mining focus in the first quarter was on the underground development necessary to achieve the company's growth target of sustainable production of 1,250 mtpd during the second half of the calendar year.

Heavy underground development into the Lower Footwall continued during the quarter.

Mill throughput averaged 910 mtpd per operational hour, with final plant modifications being made to allow for 1,250 mtpd. All work to be completed over the coming months.

Rambler is on track to reach sustainable production of 1,250 mtpd during the second half of the calendar year.

For further information, please contact:

Norman Williams, CPA,CA Peter Mercer President and CEO Vice President, Corporate Secretary Rambler Metals & Mining Plc Rambler Metals & Mining Plc Tel No: 709-800-1929 Tel No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2700 Fax No: 709-800-1921 Fax No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2719 Nominated Advisor (NOMAD) Investor Relations David Porter, Craig Francis Nicole Marchand Investor Relations Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Tel No: 416- 428-3533 Tel No: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000 Nicole@nm-ir.com

Website: www.ramblermines.com

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5243E_1-2017-5-8.pdf

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

Contact:

RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



