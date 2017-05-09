

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) reported that its first-quarter EBITDA were up by 4.4% to 165.5 million euros from prior year EBITDAN of 158.5 million euros. This includes a one-time gain from a purchase price adjustment of 4.7 million euros related to the sale of Pinova Inc. EBITDA margin amounted to 21.6% compared to prior year EBITDAN margin of 21.7%.



The Symrise Group generated sales of 765.2 million euros in the first quarter compared to 731.8 million euros, prior year. This represents an increase of 4.6% in reporting currency compared to the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted for portfolio effects, in particular the sale of Pinova Inc. in December 2016, and for exchange rate effects, Group sales increased organically by 5.3%.



Symrise confirmed its growth and profitability targets for the current fiscal year. The company aims to be highly profitable, with an EBITDA margin of approximately 20%. The medium-term targets through to the end of the 2020 fiscal year remain in effect, including a compound annual growth rate of 5-7% and an EBITDA margin of 19-22%.



'We plan to continue pushing ahead with our growth initiatives and to keep expanding our market position. For 2017 we are planning a number of projects. These will include gaining broad access to natural, sustainable raw materials and the expansion of our capacities in Holzminden as well as internationally,' said Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, CEO of Symrise AG.



