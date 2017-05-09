Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration



To: Company Announcements



Date: 9 May 2017



Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited



Subject: Dividend Declaration



First Interim Dividend



The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a property income dividend be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2017 as follows;



Ex-Dividend Date - 18 May 2017



Record Date - 19 May 2017



Payment Date - 31 May 2017



Dividend per Share - 1.19p





All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Sharon A Williams

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745186