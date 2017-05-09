sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.05.2017 | 08:01
PR Newswire

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, May 8


To: Company Announcements

Date: 9 May 2017

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a property income dividend be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2017 as follows;

Ex-Dividend Date - 18 May 2017

Record Date - 19 May 2017

Payment Date - 31 May 2017

Dividend per Share - 1.19p


All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Sharon A Williams
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186


