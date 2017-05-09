Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, May 8
To: Company Announcements
Date: 9 May 2017
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
First Interim Dividend
The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a property income dividend be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2017 as follows;
Ex-Dividend Date - 18 May 2017
Record Date - 19 May 2017
Payment Date - 31 May 2017
Dividend per Share - 1.19p
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Sharon A Williams
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186