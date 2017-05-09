

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German conventional-energy company Uniper SE reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the first-quarter 2017 rose to 733 million euros from 646 million euros last year. The increase relative to the prior-year quarter was principally attributable to earnings effects from the marking to market of derivative financial instruments at the balance-sheet date. Uniper uses derivatives in part to hedge long-term power and gas positions in it trading business.



But, adjusted EBIT for the quarter decreased to 514 million euros from the prior year's 871 million euros, due primarily to non-recurrence of significant positive one-off effects in gas business.



Uniper sales were 22.253 billion euros up from 19.564 billion euros last year.



The company affirmed its forecast for full-year adjusted EBIT to be between 0.9 billion euros and 1.2 billion billion euros and plan to increase the dividend for 2017 financial year by about 15 percent.



