TPP Launches New Compliance Management Module: CMM 4.1

FORT WALTON BEACH, Florida, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Total Parts Plus (TPP), a leading data provider for obsolescence management and environmental compliance reporting, announces the launch of the new Compliance Management Module, CMM 4.1.

CMM 4.1 delivers an enhanced GUI with updated features for all user levels. The Dashboard provides a high-level view of overall project status for executives, while end-users can analyze individual part data, flagging, and supporting documentation, roll-up reports and generate product-level compliance certificates in a single location.

Incorporating TPP's "People, Not Just Software" approach to environmental compliance declaration and reporting services, CMM 4.1 delivers the critical data needed to satisfy legal and customer requirements while TPP's data team ensures that completeness and accuracy is maintained on all parts.

"A large percentage of supplier declarations contain errors or missing data," states Keith Biggs, CEO of TPP."Some suppliers need training to provide the required data. In other cases, the actual substances for items such as zinc, polymers, and chromates can only be derived from the drawing. Someone will need to walk your suppliers through the process, or place a set of eyes on those drawings to determine the substances - people, not just software..."

CMM 4.1 gives users access to clean, actionable data so that companies are always ready for instantaneous analysis, PLM integration, roll-up and reporting for material declarations, RoHS, REACH, Conflict Minerals, Prop 65 and more.

About Total Parts Plus:

Total Parts Plus (TPP) specializes in parts data content for product environmental compliance and lifecycle management. TPP's data collection and validation services along with our suite of cloud-based applications provide a comprehensive solution for data analysis and compliance reporting.

TPP is dedicated to providing clients with a highly accurate, innovative, and cost effective compliance reporting service. With close relationships to manufacturers, industry groups, and suppliers, TPP offers full compliance traceability, continued data management, and monitoring of legislative changes for the most accurate reporting.

For more information, visit www.totalpartsplus.com.

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508453/TPP_Logo.jpg