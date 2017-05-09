Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-05-09 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



On 8 May, 2017 it was publicly released in the media that the Company should receive a compensation which, according to the media, was paid to Lithuania by French concern Alstom under the order of British court. We hereby inform that to this day the Company has not received any official information or payments related to the matter.



In accordance with the procedure prescribed by legal acts, the Company will immediately release public announcement on any related actions or received information which would have significant impact on the Company's results, if any of this occur.



