As from May 10, 2017, unit rights issued by Diamyd Medical AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 22, 2017.



Instrument: Unit Rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Three (3) unit rights entitles to subscription of two (2) units. Issue price is SEK 3,50 per unit. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DMYD UR B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009889009 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook 137414 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO / 8 Segment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Other Equities / 227 Table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



As from May 10, 2017, paid subscription units issued by Diamyd Medical AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid Subscription Units ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) unit consists of one (1) share and one (1) warrant. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DMYD BTU B ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009889017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 137415 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.