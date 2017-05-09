Ericsson: Ericsson's nomination committee appointed

Ericsson's (NASDAQ:ERIC) Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2018 has been appointed in accordance with the Instruction for the Nomination Committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2012.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Petra Hedengran, Investor AB;

Johan Held, Afa Försäkring;

Leif Johansson, the Chairman of the Board of Directors;

Bengt Kjell, AB Industrivärden and Handelsbankens Pensionsstiftelse; and

Anders Oscarsson, AMF - Försäkring och Fonder.

Petra Hedengran is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee. Proposals must be received by the Nomination Committee in due time before the Annual General Meeting to ensure that the proposals can be considered.

CONTACT THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The Nomination Committee

c/o The Board of Directors Secretariat

SE-164 83 Stockholm

Sweden

E-mail: nomination.committee@ericsson.com (mailto:nomination.committee@ericsson.com)

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com/).





