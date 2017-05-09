

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) Tuesday reported that its net income for the first quarter fell 84 percent to $23.1 million from $142.9 million, and earnings per share dropped to $0.29 from $1.80 last year, mainly due to the Atmel termination fee.



However, Underlying net income was up 59 percent to $34.4 million, and underlying earnings per share rose 54 percent to $0.43.



For the first quarter, revenue grew 12 percent to $271 million, as all business segments delivered year-on-year revenue growth. Mobile Systems was up 9 percent, while Power Conversion witnessed 22 percent revenue growth. Connectivity was up 29 percent, and Automotive & Industrial grew 12 percent year-on-year.



Looking ahead, based on current visibility, the Group said it expects revenue for the second quarter to be in the range of $235 million - $265 million.



