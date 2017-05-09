

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German reinsurer Munich Re (0KFE.L) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter consolidated profit attributable to equity holders climbed 28.7 percent to 554 million euros from 430 million euros last year.



The operating result increased 31.2 percent year on year to 952 million euros.



Gross premiums written were up 3.3% to 12.93 billion euros from 12.51 billion euros last year. If exchange rates had remained the same, premium volume would have risen by 1.6% year on year.



Net earned premiums went up 4.4 percent from last year to 11.84 billion euros.



Jörg Schneider, CFO at Munich Re, said, 'The development of business was particularly positive in life and health reinsurance. ERGO saw improved results in all segments.'



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, Munich Re still anticipates consolidated result in the range of 2 billion euros to 2.4 billion euros, and gross premiums written of 48 billion euros to 50 billion euros.



