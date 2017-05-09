

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production and foreign trade figures for March in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 0.7 percent on month in March, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in February. Germany's exports are forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month in March, following a 0.8 percent rise in February.



Ahead of these data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen and the Swiss franc, it fell against the U.S. dollar and the pound.



As of 1:55 am ET, euro was trading at 0.8436 against the pound, 1.0916 against the Swiss franc, 1.0926 against the U.S. dollar and 123.81 against the yen.



