

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable, as expected, in April, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in April. The rate came in line with expectations.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate dropped marginally to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent a month ago.



The number of unemployed decreased by 5,953 from prior month to 146,327 in April.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 slid to 2.9 percent in April from 3.2 percent in March.



