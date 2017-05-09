

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a mixed note on Tuesday following muted global cues. U.S. stocks closed marginally higher overnight as a lack of surprise in the French election and the absence of any major economic reports kept some traders on the sidelines.



Asian stocks retreated from a two-year high in the absence of positive catalysts. Australian retail sales data disappointed investors and concerns about Chinese economic growth lingered, further weighing on sentiment. Meanwhile, South Koreans are voting today to elect a new president after a year of political upheaval.



The dollar is firmly above 113 yen and gold hovered near seven-week lows, while oil prices edged up on expectations that an OPEC-led deal to cut output would be extended through the rest of 2017.



In economic releases, U.K. retail sales increased in April as the performance was positively distorted by the timing of Easter, data published by the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed.



On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 5.6 percent in April from the prior year, when they decreased 0.9 percent. Total retail sales were up 6.3 percent in the month, against flat growth in the previous year.



In corporate news, German banks could be in focus after Commerzbank reported a 28 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, beating forecasts.



European stocks fell slightly on Monday after the French election results came broadly in line with what pollsters have predicted and official data showed China's April iron ore imports fell to their lowest since last October.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.1 percent, the German DAX slipped 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.9 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX