Ramirent Plc Stock exchange release May 9, 2017 at EET 9.15 am



The Board of Directors of Ramirent Plc has on May 9, 2017 decided on a directed share issue of 149,147 of Ramirent Plc's treasury shares conveyed to the minority shareholders of Ramirent's subsidiary Safety Solutions Jonsereds AB as part of the purchase price for the non-controlling interest.



The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 17, 2016.



Following the directed share issue, the number of treasury shares stands at 551,603 shares.



FURTHER INFORMATION: Pierre Brorsson, CFO, +46 8 624 9541, pierre.brorsson@ramirent.com



Ramirent is a leading equipment rental group combining the best equipment, services and know-how into rental solutions that simplify customer's business. Ramirent serves a broad range of customer sectors including construction, industry, services, the public sector and households. Ramirent has operations in the Nordic countries and in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2016, Ramirent Group sales totalled EUR 665 million. The Group has 2,741 employees in 292 customer centres in 10 countries. Ramirent is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki (RMR1V). Ramirent - More than machine®.



