

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the first quarter declined 46 percent to 628 million euros from 1.17 billion euros in the same period last year. Earnings per share fell to 0.31 euros from 0.60 euros last year.



E.ON's first-quarter adjusted net income declined by about 20 percent year on year to 525 million euros from 658 million euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share declined to 0.26 euros from 0.34 euros last year.



First-quarter adjusted EBIT of just 1.04 billion euros was around 34 percent below the prior-year figure. The decline was in line with E.ON's expectations and was primarily caused by adverse developments in Customer Solutions and at PreussenElektra.



Sales for the quarter declined 7 percent to 10.5 billion euros from 11.3 billion euros last year.



Looking ahead, CFO Marc Spieker unequivocally affirmed the company's 2017 forecast.



'After the completion of the first quarter we affirm our forecast for 2017. Our first-quarter operating performance was in line with our expectations despite a difficult business environment,' Spieker said.



