

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) reported first-quarter operating EBITDA of 96 million euros, an increase of 2.7 percent compared with the same period in the previous year. Earnings per share was 0.29 euros compared to 0.18 euros.



Group revenue increased by 6.7 percent to 1.00 billion euros. The food and pharma applications and the regions of Western Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America were significant sources of momentum. The company secured order intake of 1.136 billion euros during the period, down 0.7% from prior year.



'The macroeconomic uncertainties are expected to intensify, so we'll have to see how GEA fares in the second quarter of 2017 before venturing a prediction as to where in our performance corridor we will close the year,' said Jürg Oleas, CEO of GEA.



