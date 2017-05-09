

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German tour operator TUI AG (TUIFF.PK, TT.L) Tuesday said it is targeting growth in China.



At the first ITB China tourism fair, Fritz Joussen, Chief Executive Officer of TUI Group, will be holding a keynote address on May 10.



The CEO will speak on growth and innovation in the global travel market and how China and Europe are coming closer together in this segment. His speech will also revolve around tapping into potential markets in Asia, in particular China.



TUI noted that in China, it sees great potential to build a new base by means of its own strong brand, state-of-the-art digital technology and sustainable holiday products Made in Germany for Chinese and Asian customers.



Joussen said in a statement, 'Developing our presence in China offers enormous opportunities for us as a Quality holiday brand with global reach.... The Chinese travel market is far more digitally driven than the German market in comparison. China is not only the largest tourism market in the world - it is also the most dynamic one. Innovation Made in China will be a key driver for our industry...'



The Government of China predicts that in the coming five years Chinese tourists will make 700 million overseas visits. TUI already has a 120-employee strong team at TUI China.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX